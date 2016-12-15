ASOS to sell limited edition House of Holland tees for a good cause

ASOS has announced some fantastic news – they are set to be the exclusive manufacturer and stockist of youth homelessness charity Centrepoint's t-shirt collaboration with fashion label House of Holland.

Inspired by House of Holland's infamous slogan t-shirts, designer Henry has used his tongue-in-cheek style to make a serious point.

Designed to express the celebration of finally getting a safe place to call your own, the t-shirts have slogans including: "Get a room", "Your place or mine?" and "Ring my bell".

They will be available from 14th December and will raise funds for the youth homelessness charity.

 The limited edition t-shirts are priced at £25 including a £10 donation to Centrepoint. All funds raised will help the charity to give homeless young people a future.

