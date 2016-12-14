Watch: Kate Moss goes rock and roll in Elvis Presley's The Wonder of You video

by hellofashion.com /

Kate Moss delighted fans when she stepped into the shoes of Elvis Presley for the music video for his track, The Wonder of You, recently. Now, we have a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the fun project!

The 42-year-old filmed scenes for the promo, which features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, at London's Abbey Road Studios. Showing off a rock chick vibe, Kate dressed her lean and slender frame in a black leather jumpsuit, which was inspired by Elvis's iconic suit from his 1968 Comeback Special.

With her blonde tresses left loose in voluminous tousled waves, Kate's striking facial features were highlighted with heavily lined eyes, smoky eyeshadow and subtle tones of blusher.

This is not the first time the mother-of-one has appeared in a music video. She starred in The White Stripes' I Just Don't Know What to Do with Myself and Sir Elton John's classic song Something About the Way You Look Tonight. Speaking about the project, Kate said: "I was so excited to be asked to be involved in this project, anything for Elvis."

The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is the follow up to last year’s million unit selling If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album debuted immediately at No.1 in the UK Album Charts, officially making Elvis the biggest solo artist in UK music history having amassed a record 13 No.1 albums – the most ever for a solo artist overtaking the record previously set by Madonna

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below