Mother, wife, future Queen and now fashion designer! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has officially added a new title to her royal resume following the news that the 39-year-old and her husband Prince Daniel have teamed up with H&M for a good cause.

Victoria, who is a fan of the high street store, joined forces with the Swedish brand to design a clothing line in partnership with her and Daniel’s initiative GEN-PEP. The non-profit organization works to raise awareness and get individuals involved in promoting the health of children.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







The Swedish royals have teamed up with H&M

Former fitness instructor, Prince Daniel, launched Generation Pep back in July. More recently, he and Victoria got renowned physicist Stephen Hawking involved in the initiative during their autumn visit to Cambridge.

Discussing the royal couple’s new collaboration with H&M, a spokesperson for the retail company told Sweden’s Expressen, “We were contacted by them during the spring and think it feels obvious and inspiring to be part of the initiative.”

“The goal has been to create functional and cool products that are affordable, appeals to children and to encourage a more active lifestyle,” the rep added. The new clothing line’s slogan is functional and cool sportswear for children – for a good price.”

Victoria wore an H&M dress to the Nobel Prize ceremony

The collection, which launches both in store and online January 2017, was designed with “laser-cut star graphics with silver and reflective details on all garments” and consists of clothing, shoes and accessories.

Victoria has worn H&M on a number of occasions, including the recent 2016 Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm. The Crown Princess wowed at the December 10 event donning a one-shoulder custom H&M gown.