We've seen the pictures, heard all the backstage gossip and learned how the Angels get in shape, and now we can finally watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in the UK! The show will be broadcast on 4Music on Monday 12 December at 8pm, making the perfect night in.

The runway show will include pink carpet interviews, model profiles and a behind-the-scenes look at making the show in Paris for the very first time. And with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd all performing, it is one show you won't want to miss.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on 4Music on 12 December

The models at this year's show included long-serving Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima along with newcomers Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk, who was revealed to be expecting her first baby with Bradley Cooper after keeping her stomach hidden beneath a trench coat as she posed on the runway.

Dubbed the world's most-watched fashion show, the Victoria's Secret show will be seen in more than 190 countries.

MY VICTORIA'S SECRET DIARY: A FIRST-HAND REPORT OF THE FAMOUS SHOW

We were lucky enough to go backstage as the models were getting ready to walk the runway in Paris, and spoke to Bella Hadid about how it felt to share the experience with her sister Gigi.

The show will be seen in 190 countries

"My sister is my comfort zone so any time I need her she's right there she's my best friend, she'll tell me her honest opinion about something, she's not going to BS anything," Bella told us.

"It's amazing that I have her here because there's nobody else in the world I'd want to share this with except for her. I can literally look at her and she calms me down."

As for how she felt about joining the line-up? "It feels amazing - I'm so nervous but once all of the adrenalin kicks in I'll be super excited and I just can't believe I'm sitting in this chair with this robe on!"