Ashley Graham's message to Victoria's Secret

Ashley Graham has shared an important message with Victoria's Secret about having more diversity in its annual fashion show. The 28-year-old, who often speaks out about body image, appeared to suggest that the brand should include more curvy models on the catwalk with an Instagram post.

The model shared an illustration a fan had created that showed her dressed in lingerie and angel wings with the words "Victoria's Secret Plus!" above her head. She added the caption: "Watching the Angels tonight like…"

But far from disliking the brand, she would simply love the opportunity to get involved. Speaking to TMZ, Ashley said: "Of course I saw the big show. It was incredible. Oh yeah, I mean… When Victoria's Secret calls me and asks me to be on their runway, I'm gonna say yes. Victoria's Secret, I'm here for you."

Ashley has never held back when it comes to talking about body confidence, and recently admitted she doesn't like being referred to as a "plus-size model". Speaking to British Vogue as she made her debut on the publication's cover, Ashley said she doesn't like being labelled due to her size.

"When we're supposed to be talking about diversity for women, it feels so divisive and purpose-defeating, giving us yet another label," she said.

The 28-year-old also revealed that while she once strived to be slimmer, she is now truly happy and confident in her own skin.

"Do I sometimes wish I were thinner? God, in the old days, absolutely I did, but now I feel that to lose weight would be disloyal to myself," she explained. "A lot of who I am is connected to my size, and I am so happy with who I am."