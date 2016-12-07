Watch: Abbey Clancy shows off incredible physique in raunchy video

Abbey Clancy has given the Victoria's Secret angels a run for their money with her latest project. The model looked stunning as she posed up in black lingerie for the LOVE Christmas advent calendar.

The mum-of-two put her incredible physique on display in the barely-there look, topping it off with a biker cap and studded boots.

Another accessory used in the shoot was a gorgeous, tiny white dog that Abbey was seen kissing and cuddling.

Abbey follows in the footsteps of Bella Hadid, Rita Ora and Ireland Baldwin, who have all participated in this year's LOVE calendar.

Abbey looks stunning in the video shoot

Abbey recently opened up about the moment she bonded with Prince Williams during a charity event in the summer.

During an appearance on Lorraine, the star revealed how she and the royal exchanged tips on parenthood – particularly on how to get babies to sleep.

The mum-of-two showed off her incredible physique

"Me and William had a chat about babies that don't sleep, we were sharing tips, our kids are similar ages," she told the chat show host.

The 30-year-old, who shares daughters Sophia Ruby, five and Liberty Rose, one, with husband Peter Crouch, spoke with William and Kate at the inaugural Heads Together event, which bought together some of the country's leading mental health charities.