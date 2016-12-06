Meet the Victoria's Secret Angels' boyfriends and husbands

The Victoria's Secret models are back in the spotlight after filming the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris last week. Many of the Angels were supported at the show by their loving other halves; see the musicians, moguls and models who have won their affections…

Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur

Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio has been in a relationship with businessman Jamie Mazur since 2008. The couple share two children together; Anja Louise, seven, and Noah Phoenix, three.

Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill

Lily Aldridge married Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill in 2011 after meeting him at the Bonnaroo music festival four years earlier. The couple welcomed their daughter Dixie Pearl Followill in 2012.

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly

Swedish model Elsa Hosk has been in a relationship with entrepreneur Tom Daly for over a year, and shared sweet photos from their romantic holiday on Instagram over the summer.

Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borero

This year's Fantasy Bra wearer Jasmine Tookes has been dating Snapchat employee Juan David Borrero for the last few months. She was previously in a relationship with fellow model Tobias Sorensen.

Martha Hunt and Jason McDonald

Martha Hunt has been dating photographer Jason McDonald since 2015 after he shot her campaigns for Free People.

Taylor Hill and Michael Stephen Shank

Taylor Hill has been dating actor and talent agent Michael Stephen Shank since 2015, and often shares photos of her handsome boyfriend with her 5.8 million Instagram followers.

Sara Sampaio and Oliver Ripley

Another Victoria's Secret Angel to find love in 2015 is Sara Sampaio, who is loved-up with Ocean Group CEO and founder Oliver Ripley.

Lais Ribeiro and Jared Homan

Angel Lais Ribeiro first met basketball player Jared Homan in 2015. The couple appear truly smitten and Jared sat in the audience when Lais strutted her stuff in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Josephine Skriver and Alexander Deleon

Like her fellow angel Lily Aldridge, Josephine Skriver has found love with a musician. The model has been dating The Cab frontman Alexander Deleon since 2013.

Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen

Romme Strijd was reportedly a teenager when she first started dating Laurens van Leeuwen. The 21-year-old often shares photos of her business consultant boyfriend on social media, including a post describing him as "the love of my life".