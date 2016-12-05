All the winners from the 2016 Fashion Awards

by hellofashion.com /

The 2016 Fashion Awards honour some of the most talented designers, models and teams in the industry. See the winners who were announced during the prestigious ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday...

BRITISH EMERGING TALENT

Molly Goddard

BRITISH MENSWEAR DESIGNER

Craig Green for Craig Green

BRITISH WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

ISABELLA BLOW AWARD FOR FASHION CREATOR

Bruce Weber

BRITISH BRAND

Alexander McQueen

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS LEADER

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

INTERNATIONAL URBAN LUXURY BRAND

Vetements

NEW FASHION ICON

Willow and Jaden Smith

INTERNATIONAL MODEL

Gigi Hadid

Photo: © Rex

INTERNATIONAL ACCESSORIES DESIGNER

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

INTERNATIONAL READY-TO-WEAR DESIGNER

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

SWAROVSKI AWARD FOR POSITIVE CHANGE

Franca Sozzani

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below