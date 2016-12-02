Victoria Beckham takes on the mannequin challenge

Victoria Beckham has mastered one of the Internet's biggest trends – the mannequin challenge! The 42-year-old showed off her sense of humour with a quirky video on Instagram of herself on set as she took a break from organising a photoshoot for her new Target collection and tried her hand at the Internet craze, which sees people standing perfectly still while on camera as if they were shop mannequins.

The camera pans around the room, leading with Victoria as she holds an impressive pose, pointing off into the distance, not moving a muscle. The mother-of-four looks as stylish as ever with one of her classic minimalist ensembles, opting for a loose white shirt and tailored trousers. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew are also brought to a standstill, from the photographer finding the perfect pose to glamorous models mid-preparation ahead of the shoot.





"So much fun shooting the #VBxTarget campaign in Miami this week #mannequinchallenge x VB @target @targetstyle," Victoria wrote to her 13.1 million followers in the clip's accompanying caption.The former Spice Girls singer is currently working in Miami on the campaign for her highly-anticipated range, but on Thursday night she enjoyed a night off with husband David Beckham to attend a charity event in support of World AIDS Day.





The UN Goodwill ambassador turned heads in an elegant red dress, a tribute to the colour of the AIDs ribbon, leaving her short bob down in loose tousled waves. She gave fans a sneak peek of the glamorous night out with a sweet photo of herself and David as they posed together by a fountain surrounded with candles.

"Honored to be supporting World AIDS Day in Miami with my husband and good friends," she wrote. "Thank you @lorenridinger @jrridinger for welcoming us X @unaidsglobal #bornfree. x VB."