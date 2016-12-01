Scroll down for video...

As if the task of walking the runway in your lingerie and skyhigh heels with the eyes of the world on you isn't enough, Bella Hadid had to deal with running into her ex-boyfriend as she made her Victoria's Secret show debut on Wednesday night.

The Weeknd, who dated Bella for just over a year, was one of the show's live acts, meaning a run-in was inevitable.

Bella maintained her trademark sultry pout as she sauntered past

But the model, 20, handled the situation like a true pro.

While The Weeknd couldn't keep his eyes off the stunning sister of Gigi as she strutted by him, Bella maintained her trademark sultry pout and kept her eyes ahead.

In footage uploaded to Instagram, the model is seen walking past him as he continues to watch her make her way down the catwalk in a metallic grey corset and matching cape.

It was reported earlier this month that Bella and the singer had split. A source told People: "Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album.





The pair are said to have split after 18 months of dating

"They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends."

Neither of the star's reps gave a comment, but Bella appeared to confirm the break up when she was asked about potentially running into him at the Victoria' Secret show.





"This is his second year performing, and I think he’s going to kill it. There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance," she told E! News.