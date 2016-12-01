It was all eyes on Gigi Hadid as she stepped onto the Victoria's Secret runway on Wednesday night.

The model of the moment looked incredible, giving serious sass as she modelled a series of skimpy looks on the iconic catwalk.

Gigi took the famous runway by storm





She even managed to shrug off a wardrobe malfunction. The blonde beauty was wearing huge black wings during the Secret Angel segment of the show and one of the chest straps snapped.





The model looked at ease on the catwalk

While the strap was seen flailing, Gigi handled the situation like a pro and continued to strut her stuff.

Also walking the catwalk was Gigi's best friend Kendall Jenner and her sister Bella.





Gigi was joined by her best friend Kendall Jenner

Kendall also seemed right at home on the runway, whooping and cheering as she made her way down in a towering pair of red heels and matching lingerie.





Making her Victoria's Secret debut was Gigi's sister Bella

Bella made her appearance during the second segment of the show, when her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd was singing.

Despite the recent break-up, the couple looked at ease together as they danced up a storm.





Gigi rocked this stunning dress for the after party