Bella Hadid has said it's "amazing" to share her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut with her older sister Gigi Hadid.

We caught up with the model backstage as she prepared to walk the runway in Paris, and she told us that having her sister there to guide her through it felt like a "comfort blanket".

"My sister is my comfort zone so any time I need her she's right there she's my best friend, she'll tell me her honest opinion about something, she's not going to BS anything," Bella told us.

Bella Hadid said it's "amazing" to have her sister Gigi's support

"It's amazing that I have her here because there's nobody else in the world I'd want to share this with except for her. I can literally look at her and she calms me down."

Gigi has also been showing Bella the ropes after making her own debut in the fashion show in 2015.

"She's done it before so she knows what works and what doesn't - in rehearsal she was telling me 'this is good, this is bad', and I was able to watch her do it properly," Bella said. "It's so nice to have her here and be my comfort blanket."

As for how she felt about joining the line-up? "It feels amazing - I'm so nervous but once all of the adrenalin kicks in I'll be super excited and I just can't believe I'm sitting in this chair with this robe on!"

Bella added: "Finding out I'd got the show was such an insane feeling... You really don't know until the last minute so it's crazy going in to the catwalk. They're always going for different looks so you never really know."

The 20-year-old also admitted she had cried when she found out she had been cast for the show.

"My agent rang to tell me I'd got it and I cried and cried - I was so happy! It's such an incredible feeling because you work really hard - I've worked my butt off to get into the shape I'm in and be strong and be confident so it's an honour to be here."