You can sleigh all day with Beyoncé's new Christmas line

The search for the perfect Christmas jumper is over. Beyoncé has launched what has to be the coolest line of Christmas clothing we've seen all year, with everything from hoodies to joggers emblazoned with festive slogans and Lemonade-inspired graphics.

Beyonce

Beyoncé has launched a line of Christmas merchandise

The range is available on her official website now, with a hoodie emblazoned with the words "I sleigh all day" being a particular favourite.

Other gems include a t-shirt that says "Slay or you get e-lemon-ated", as well as a lemon-filled Christmas stocking with the slogan "I came to sleigh".

Rounding off the collection is sheets of Beyoncé and Lemonade-themed wrapping paper, meaning we can all have a Queen Bey themed Christmas this year!

Check out the merchandise on shop.beyonce.com.  

