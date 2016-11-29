Ashley Graham masters the mannequin challenge on lingerie shoot

The mannequin challenge has been a viral hit over the past few weeks with everyone from Beyoncé to Ellen DeGeneres getting involved. Now Ashley Graham has joined the craze on the set of her latest lingerie campaign for Addition Elle.

A clip released from the photoshoot shows Ashley at the centre of the action, reclining on a sofa in a pink lingerie set while a make-up artist retouches her lip gloss.



Ashley Graham filmed her own mannequin challenge during a recent photoshoot

As is customary, the camera pans around the scene to show members of the crew in freeze mode, with one person taking a selfie while another is seen in the middle of a phone call. The team then spring back into action after 30 seconds, smiling after pulling it off.

Ashley filmed the video while shooting the spring 2017 campaign for the retailer. It follows an amazing few weeks for the 28-year-old, who was recently honoured by being presented with her very own Barbie doll that fits her measurements. The model, who champions body confidence, unveiled the one-of-a-kind doll at the Glamour Women of the Year summit in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The model is the face of brand Addition Elle

"We need to work together to redefine the global image of beauty and continue to push for a more inclusive world," Ashley said in a statement. "I'm thrilled Barbie has not only evolved their product, but also has continued to honour women who are pushing boundaries. It's an honour to be immortalised in plastic."

Ashley speaks openly about body positivity and previously said she felt it was her purpose in life to empower other women – a role she doesn't take lightly.

Speaking to ELLE Canada recently, Ashley explained: "I believe that we're all here for a purpose and that one of my biggest ones is to help people understand that they're beautiful. I get emails every day from women who say 'I would never have gotten into a bikini without you.'"