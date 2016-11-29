Keira Knightley's Love Actually wedding dress was originally very different

Love Actually is an iconic Christmas film that we watch every year without fail, with the opening scene in which Juliet (Keira Knightley) marries Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) arguably one of the most memorable moments.

And while Juliet's slightly sheer wedding dress is an unexpected and fashion forward alternative to traditional bridal gowns, according to the film's costume designer Joanna Johnston, it could have been even more daring.

Keira Knightley's Love Actually wedding dress was originally quite different

The Oscar-nominated designer told Grazia that director Richard Curtis had a particular look in mind for the bride. "Richard Curtis wanted [Keira's] character to be kind of sexy, even as a bride. He wanted her to be dressed ready for the end of the scene where they're partying, so he had this ideas of a crop top, with a bare tummy."

However Joanna decided to make the gown a little less risqué by opting for a sheer, layered style that was still form-fitting and conveyed what Richard wanted to say about Keira's character.

"I told Richard, 'You don't want a bare tummy going into church!'" Joanna said. "So I went for a sheer, layered style instead with petal details underneath; gauzy and multi-layered."

The dress was changed from Richard Curtis' original idea

The result is one of the most memorable on-screen wedding dresses in recent years. The talented costume designer has most recently worked on Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt's new movie Allied.

Joanna joined HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon and fashion designer Tabitha Webb at an exclusive screening of the film at the luxurious Bvlgari Hotel in Knightsbridge last week and shared her experiences of creating the costumes for the 1940s spectacle.

Speaking about her creative process, Joanna told guests she wanted to make sure Marion's outfits were "very sexy" and Brad's were "super elegant", as well as showing off some of her creations in real life.