Sofia Richie talks to HFM about modelling for Kanye West

She may be the youngest daughter of 80s pop legend Lionel Richie and former dancer and fashion designer Diane Alexander, but Sofia Richie is paving her own way in the industry. The 18-year-old beauty, who is the sister of reality star Nicole Richie and ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber, talks to us about sisterly advice, being 'home-schooled' and walking for Kanye West.

After signing with Select Models at the age of 14, the ambitious teen has appeared in Elle, Vanity Fair Italia, Nylon and Vogue China. She fronted Madonna's Material girl range in 2015 and made her debut appearance walking for Kanye West's Yeezy show during New York Fashion Week.

Sofia Richie talked to HFM about her modelling career

In an exclusive interview Sofia talks to HFM about modelling for the rapper. "It was crazy, it was really last minute so I didn't know what to expect going in. But it was actually a comforting situation – I knew a few girls walking in the show. It was like a thousand degrees but it was definitely an experience. It was my first show and I was like 'Is this what it’s like? This is so intense'."

The upcoming model whose high profile friends include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Brooklyn Beckham and Paris Jackson, opens up about dealing with negative comments on social media. "I've always not cared about the negative things people say about me. It's great. Nicole (her sister) just tells me to be myself."

The model walked in Kanye West's fashion show

Currently the face of Pretty Little Thing, Sofia is embracing her role. "There are so many people they could have picked and it’s a really cool thing to be a part of."

The full interview appears in the January-February issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly – on sale 29th November 2016.