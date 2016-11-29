Win a mini break for two worth £1,000!

by hellofashion.com

Perched high on a hilltop in the historic town of the same name, The Painswick is a beautiful 16-bedroom restaurant-with-rooms. The easy-going hotel with its lively buzz features a fantastic 34-seater restaurant, bar, lounge and two beauty treatment rooms.

You and a guest will have the opportunity to relax at this cosy getaway in the heart of the Cotswolds. Kick back and enjoy fireside drinks, country walks and a spa treatment to recharge and rejuvenate.

You will be treated to a two-night stay with a delicious dinner on one night, breakfast and a 30-minute beauty treatment each.

The prize also includes Elemis products for you and your guest consisting of the bestselling Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (50ml), Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream (50ml) and Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, with a total RRP of £215.

To enter, pick up the new issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly, out now. If you are having trouble finding HELLO! Fashion Monthly click here, enter your postcode and a list of stockists near you will appear. If you still cannot find a copy please give us a call on 02076678700. Click here to download HFM on Android and here to download it on iTunes.

