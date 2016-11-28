Victoria's Secret Angels jet to Paris for annual fashion show

The Victoria's Secret Angels have touched down in Paris ahead of filming for the annual Fashion Show. Models including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio boarded the Victoria's Secret plane to depart New York on Sunday, and shared photos from their exciting trip on social media.

All kitted out in matching pink t-shirts with the words 'Victoria's Secret Paris 2016", the models were in high spirits as they waved French flags for photos ahead of boarding the plane.

The Victoria's Secret models have arrived in Paris

Taylor Hill shared a photo of herself alongside a group of her colleagues preparing to board the plane, writing: "Angels in the air!"

Meanwhile Kendall posted a photo of herself with Bella Hadid, Lily Donaldson and Joan Smalls, saying: "We're off!" Joan also shared a similar photo on her own account, adding the caption: "All aboard the @victoriassecret plane. Let the fun begin."

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid waved French flags ahead of their departure

And it appears the models had lots of fun on board their transatlantic flight. Photos posted on the Victoria's Secret official Instagram account showed the likes of Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver reclining on their seats, while Alessandra Ambrosio even had the opportunity to meet the pilots in the cockpit.

"Taking off… next stop #Paris #vsfsparis16," Alessandra captioned the photo of herself surrounded by three members of the crew.

Alessandra Ambrosio had the opportunity to go in the cockpit

The models are set to film the fashion show in the French capital on Wednesday, with the finished recording set to air on TV on 5 December. And while the majority of the lingerie brand's iconic Angels are taking part, two people sad to be missing out were Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel, who have both recently become mothers.

Behati posted a photo from when she walked in the show, wishing her colleagues luck. "To the girls and crew, good luck in Paris, me and Dusty Rose will be cheering," she wrote. "I know the blood sweat and tears that goes into the making of this show and also being in it, this would have been my 10th year. I can't believe it."

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be filmed on Wednesday

Similarly, Candice wrote: "So sad to be missing this show! No doubt it will be magical. So hard for me to disappoint the people that always root for me, I wish I was there making you all proud.

"Girls, enjoy the moments together, can't wait to see the show and can't wait for vsfs2017!"