Holly Willoughby leads the glamour at ITV Gala
Holly Willoughby pulled out all the stops for the annual ITV Gala on Thursday evening. The This Morning presenter looked gorgeous as she arrived at the London Palladium in a champagne-coloured sequin gown.
The floor-length dress was a £975 sequinned number from Galvan London, with Holly telling fans she was bringing a bit of "Christmas sparkle" to the red carpet. She complemented the look with silver heels and wore her hair in loose curls.
Holly Willoughby wore a Galvan London dress to the ITV Gala
Holly was not the only leading lady to glam up for the red carpet event. Laura Whitmore looked gorgeous in a shimmering scarlet gown with a matching red lip, while Fearne Cotton enjoyed a rare night out in a sequinned leopard print dress.
Laura Whitmore looked stunning in scarlet
Sharing a photo of herself ready for the event on Instagram, Fearne wrote: "Managed to get the kids pasta outta my hair and I'm off out. It's been a while."
Fearne Cotton dressed up in a sequin leopard print dress
Meanwhile Michelle Keegan switched up her signature red carpet look for a houndstooth trouser suit from Joshua Kane. She teamed the cropped jacket and trousers with a black jumper and metallic court shoes, adding a quirky finishing touch with a clutch bag inspired by a chewing gum packet.
Michelle Keegan opted for a houndstooth Joshua Kane suit
Joining the line-up was Anna Friel, who tapped into one of autumn-winter's biggest trends in a midnight blue velvet off-the-shoulder midi dress and co-ordinating heels. Emma Willis also made an appearance in a chic black tailored jumpsuit with her hair backcombed into a striking crop.
Who do you think was best dressed?
What do you think?