Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared a sweet moment after his win at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. The model dashed over to give her boyfriend a congratulatory kiss after he won the New Artist of the Year award, and the cute exchange was captured on camera.

In the clip Zayn can be seen entering the backstage area following his acceptance speech, with Gigi running over to give him a kiss and hug, before telling him "well done" for receiving the award.

Gigi Hadid gave Zayn a congratulatory kiss

It was a big night for the couple; while Zayn was shocked to have won the award in recognition of his solo efforts, Gigi was taking over presenting duties alongside Jay Pharoah.

THE BEST RED CARPET STYLE FROM THE AMAS

The 21-year-old rocked five different outfits throughout the course of the night, including a white off-the-shoulder lace gown to walk the red carpet.

The model was hosting the ceremony

Although Gigi disappointed fans by arriving solo without Zayn by her side, the model looked gorgeous in the sheer gown, which she teamed with backcombed bouffant hair and a sparkly choker.

She changed into a red sequin Jessica Rabbit inspired gown to open the show, before switching it up for a toreador embellished cropped jacket and hot pants.

Gigi wore five different outfits throughout the night

As the night progressed Gigi changed into a sophisticated snakeskin cut out gown before ending the show in a textured black cut out dress.

Gigi and Zayn have been dating for a year after first meeting at a Victoria's Secret party in late 2015. And while we're used to seeing them at glamorous events such as the AMAs, Zayn recently revealed that their home life is decidedly more low-key.

Zayn and Gigi have been dating for a year

The PillowTalk singer told ES magazine he often cooks for Gigi, making her "steak and potato pie, Sunday roast dinner and Yorkshire pudding. Yeah, she likes a good Yorkshire pudding."

The couple sing together too, with Zayn giving Gigi's vocal abilities his seal of approval: "She's got a nice voice, I like her voice."