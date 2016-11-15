Sienna Miller dazzles at swanky Burberry bash

Ever since we laid eyes on her as Nikki in the film Alfie, Sienna Miller has firmly held a spot on our #girlcrush list.

And the actress looked as incredible as ever when she stepped out in New York on Monday night.

The 34-year-old dazzled in a gold cutout dress from the brand as she attended Burberry's The Tale of Thomas Burberry celebration in the Big Apple.

Sienna paired her dress with a pair of matching metallic sandals and a green military coat.

While the star kept her eye make-up pared back, she rocked a deep plum lip that perfectly offset the colour palette of her outfit. Bravo, Sienna!

The Tale of Thomas Burberry is a short film depicting the beginnings of the incredibly successful British brand. Sienna stars in the film alongside Dominic West and Burberry's latest face, Lily James.

Sienna's outing comes after she was papped running errands in New York. Despite not wearing a stitch of make-up, the actress looked gorgeous... Not fair!