Bella Hadid makes a post-split style statement

Bella Hadid is newly single following her split from boyfriend The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye. And it appears the model is putting herself first after the break-up.

The 20-year-old appears to have made a subtle style statement since calling time on her 18-month romance – and the clue is all in her jewellery.

Bella previously wore a necklace with her boyfriend's name

While Bella had previously been spotted wearing a necklace with her boyfriend's name, 'Abel' in small block lettering at the end of October, it has been swapped for alternative jewellery since news of her break-up came to light.

In its place Bella has worn jewellery featuring her own name on four separate occasions in the past week, with some suggesting it is a nod to her newly single status.

The model swapped it for a choker bearing her own name after the split

First the brunette beauty wore a statement black choker with 'Bella' embroidered in gothic letters for an outing in Los Angeles.

Then on her three subsequent days out, including a trip to a basketball game with Kendall Jenner, she traded it in for a delicate gold chain with dangling letters spelling out her name.

It emerged on Thursday that Bella had parted ways from the musician after they reportedly found it hard to spend time together due to their busy schedules.

The model also wore a gold chain that read 'Bella' on three occasions in the past week

Confirming the news to People, a source close to the pair said: "Their schedules have been too hard to co-ordinate and he is focusing on finishing his album.

"They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends."

They are set to be reunited in the coming weeks at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, where Bella is making her debut on the runway, while The Weeknd is performing.

