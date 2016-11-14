Kendall Jenner deletes her Instagram account

Kendall Jenner fans were disappointed over the weekend to discover that she had deleted her Instagram account.

The model, who was one of the most followed celebrities on the social media site, appears to have removed her profile on Sunday.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kendall Jenner has deleted her Instagram account

Now visitors hoping to see the 20-year-old's page are greeted with a message saying either "sorry, this page isn't available," or "no posts yet".

KENDALL JENNER'S BEST STYLE HITS

Kendall is still active on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat, but she hasn't addressed why she might have deleted her profile.

However her absence from the site may be temporary; Kendall has previously spoken about her desire to occasionally step away from social media for a few days so she isn't always connected.

The model had the most liked Instagram photo of 2015 with this snap

"I definitely have close friends, and even some family members, who are so connected to their phone and can't get off it," Kendall told Allure.

"That was the moment it kind of clicked for me. And I didn't like it. So sometimes I delete Instagram or Twitter or Snapchat off my phone for a couple of days."

But fans will be hoping she doesn't stay away for too long. Kendall is very popular on the site, and a photo she shared of herself lying on the floor with her hair spread into hearts became the most liked photo of 2015, with over three million likes.

She is not the only member of her family to take a break from social media. Kendall's older sister Kim Kardashian has also refrained from sharing photos or messages since she was the victim of an armed robbery in Paris in October.