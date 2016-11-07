Lady Gaga tipped to play Donatella Versace in American Crime Story

Lady Gaga has been tipped to portray her friend Donatella Versace in the third season of American Crime Story.

According to Rolling Stone, the Perfect Illusion singer is teaming up with Ryan Murphy yet again to star in the drama, which will focus on the 1997 murder of Donatella's brother, Gianni Versace.

It is Lady Gaga's second big acting role after she impressed viewers and critics alike with her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel. The 30-year-old won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance, so it is not surprising she has been snapped up for another role.

Lady Gaga appears to be a fitting choice for the role; not only does she bear a striking resemblance to the fashion designer, but she will also be able to bring her personal experiences as a close friend of Donatella to the performance.

The pair have been friends for some time and Donatella chose Lady Gaga to star in the Versace spring 2014 ad campaign. Lady Gaga has even written a track dedicated to the 61-year-old – Donatella from her album ArtPop.

"Donatella is my love letter to Donatella [Versace]," Lady Gaga told JustJared when the song was released in 2013. "The song is an incredible crazy fun pop song with really raising electronic beats that I did with [producer] Zedd.

"It's about being a fearless female and not caring what people say about you – being proud of who you are and walking the walk no matter what."

The American Crime Story series will be based on the 1999 book Vulgar Favours: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in US History by Maureen Orth.

The Versace brand have insisted to WWD that they have "neither authorised nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming series about Versace. The series should only be seen as a work of fiction."