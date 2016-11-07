Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters are following in her fashionable footsteps

Sarah Jessica Parker is raising a new generation of fashion lovers. The stylish actress has revealed that one of her 7-year-old twin daughters, Marion or Tabitha, is already planning on taking over her fashion empire when she grows up.

"Apparently one of my daughters is plotting to take over," the Sex and the Citystar told Entertainment Tonight about her SJP collection. "She has designs, so to speak, on running as she says, 'mama's company.'"

Sarah Jessica Parker said her daughters want to run her company

Sarah Jessica joked: "I think she likes being really bossy. No… I think she likes organising things and kind of putting things into action."

The 51-year-old also revealed that the fashionable youngsters often critique her outfits.

"If I walk on the stairs or they see me getting dressed, they have opinions about what I'm wearing," Sarah Jessica shared. "They don't offer up design ideas yet, but I'm sure that's all moments away from happening."

The twins also critique her outfits

It's no surprise Sarah Jessica's children share her love of fashion; the actress has continued to grow her empire over the past few years, adding little black dresses and wedding shoes to her SJP Collection.

Most recently she announced that she had turned jewellery designer on a collaboration with London-based fine jewellery designer Kat Florence.

The Flawless Diamonds Collection launched on 5 November, and features jewellery split into four "chapters" which are each influenced by different techniques and decades of design.

"There is so much that goes into jewellery," the actress told Vogue of the collaboration. "It is so personal. As an actor I have to remove all of my jewellery in order to take on the characters I play. I get to a trailer for work every day and I have to take off my jewellery to play a character, to be someone else. To me, jewellery is a very special choice."