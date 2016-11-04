Cara Delevingne has just been offered a place in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Cara Delevingne has been offered a last-minute place in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, without any need for a casting.

The model put a stop to rumours that she had been rejected from the show in 2014 because she was "too bloated", by sharing a letter she had received from Victoria's Secret's CMO Edward Razek on Instagram.

Cara Delevingne has been offered the chance to return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

In the personal letter, Edward denied reports that Cara had been dropped from the London show, saying she had in fact been the first model they invited to participate.

He also asked Cara to return to the Victoria's Secret runway when the Fashion Show takes place in Paris at the end of November.

"Victoria's Secret made every effort to have you in the London show. I know, because I was the one making the effort," Edward wrote. "As a matter of fact, you were the first person invited, months ahead of anyone else. The alleged casting, where supposedly disparaging remarks were made, never happened. There was NO casting. You had already been enthusiastically confirmed."

The model denied reports she had been rejected from the show in 2014

Cara ultimately couldn't participate in the show because she was filming in the US, much to the disappointment of Victoria's Secret bosses.

"We tried hard to have you there. You would have made the show better, as you do anything and everything you're involved in," Edward continued.

"So allow me to extend the invitation once again. If you're free on November 30, please join us in Paris. As always, we'd love to have you. No casting necessary!"

Time will tell whether Cara decides to return to the runway after a three year absence, but we would love to see her strutting her stuff alongside pals Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid!