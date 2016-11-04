The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, made another fashionable outing on Friday.

Kate stepped out in a baby blue Mulberry coat and tweed Dolce & Gabbana skirt for her visit to The Nelson Trust Women's Centre in Gloucestershire, as part of her ongoing work on addiction and mental health.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kate carried out an engagement in Gloucester

The 34-year-old wrapped up against the chill in the chic wool coat, which she teamed with black tights and court shoes.

Once again the Duchess wore her hair in her signature bouncy blow dry and kept her make-up natural.

It is not the first time Kate has been seen in the Mulberry Paddington coat; the Duchess also wore the Dolce & Gabbana skirt for her day as guest editor of the Huffington Post in February.

During her visit to the Women's Centre, Kate met with members of staff who deliver vital support and work on various projects including prison in-reach and social inclusion support, the Sex Worker Outreach Project and Rural Outreach to young girls at risk.

The Duchess wore the Mulberry Paddington coat

The Duchess was also introduced to women who have received support at the centre, with many sharing their own personal experiences. Kate also marked the occasion by unveiling a plaque as part of a reception with supporters of the Women's Centre.

Kate's royal engagement marked her second in less than 24 hours; she had attended the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London on Thursday in her capacity as patron of Action on Addiction.

The mother-of-two looked stylish as ever in a white crochet detail dress from Self-Portrait, a label loved by a number of A-list celebrities.

Kate paired the £320 dress with Gianvito Rossi heels and a Mulberry clutch bag, along with a poppy pin. Her styling of the dress was completely different to socialite Paris Hilton, who had worn the same design for the amfAR gala a week ago.