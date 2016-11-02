Burberry is known for its incredible campaigns, but its latest Christmas offering may be our favourite one yet.

The heritage label has released a special short film celebrating the life of its founder, Thomas Burberry, starring Sienna Miller, Lily James, Domhnall Gleeson and Dominic West.

Sienna Miller and Domhnall Gleeson star in the Burberry Christmas campaign

The three-minute video was written by Matt Charman and directed by Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia, so it is no surprise that it looks like a trailer for a big budget film.

It follows Thomas Burberry (Domhnall) as he launches his own business, with Sienna and Lily taking on the fictional roles of his wife and pilot Betty Dawson respectively.

Meanwhile Dominic plays Burberry patron and polar explorer Ernest Shackleton, whose 1914 expedition to the Antarctic forms the central plotline.

The short video is called The Tale of Thomas Burberry

Speaking about the campaign, Burberry's chief creative and chief executive officer Christopher Bailey said it was in honour of the brand's 160th anniversary.

"This Christmas, as we celebrate our 160th anniversary we wanted to tell the story of Thomas Burberry - pioneer, inventor, innovator, and the man behind the iconic trench coat – in our own words," he said. "The film we have made is a brief glimpse inspired by his full and extraordinary life, which threaded its way through the history of the twentieth century in all its tumultuous highs and lows."

Christopher concluded: "We feel very proud to be sharing The Tale of Thomas Burberry this Christmas – his spirit and his vision are still at the heart of everything we do at Burberry today."