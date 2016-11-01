Lottie Moss leads fashion's rising stars in Topshop's Christmas campaign

Topshop has signed up nine of fashion's freshest faces to star in its new Christmas campaign.

Leading the pack is Kate Moss' younger sister Lottie Moss, along with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell and fashion week regular Jing Wen.

Topshop has released the images from its new Christmas campaign

They are joined by up-and-coming faces Marjan Jonkman, Kiki Willems, Cami Marrone and Londone Myers in the campaign, with Damaris Goddrie and Caitie Greene completing the gorgeous line-up.

The images showcase some of Topshop's most covetable designs for party season; think velvet tailoring, fringed mini dresses and vinyl skirts for a collection that offers something for everyone.

Lottie Moss stars in the campaign

"This season is about the individual spirit of a woman – she no longer wants to be part of a tribe, she has her own style," Topshop's creative director, Kate Phelan, said. "For the holiday campaign I wanted a family of new faces that have a different type of beauty from one another.

"I don't tend to match looks in an obvious way, I like to mix in unexpected elements and use the power of styling to draw out personalities."

Stella Maxwell and Marjan Jonkman have also been signed up for the Christmas shoot

It's no surprise Topshop has signed Lottie for its new campaign; the teenager sat front row at the Topshop Unique show earlier this year and is making her name as one of fashion's biggest breakout stars.

The 18-year-old looks set to follow in her sister's footsteps by landing a number of lucrative campaigns, and was recently announced as the face of Bulgari's SS17 accessories collection.

Lottie has seen her modelling career go from strength to strength after being signed by Storm Models on her 16###sup/sup### birthday. She made her catwalk debut in March 2015 and has gone on to front campaigns for the likes of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas Originals.