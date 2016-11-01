Find out what's in the latest issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly!

Inluencers, bloggers, whatever label you ascribe to this new breed of social media- savvy powerhouses, there’s no doubting their impact on the fashion industry. They have changed the way brands engage with the market but, as American Vogue complained recently, that may not be to everyone’s taste.

That’s why we were interested to hear from one of the most successful pioneers of the genre, our cover star Kristina Bazan. Belarus-born Kristina, who featured on the cover of Vogue Portugal this year, argues that, rather than criticising, magazines should be supporting “the new generation of entrepreneurs”. “Bloggers have made fashion democratic and accessible,” she tells us.

A more cautious convert to social media is Hollywood actress Lily Collins, who explains why she prefers to keep her selies real – one of her most used hashtags is #livinglifeuniltered!

Of course, it wouldn’t be the festive season without some serious sparkle. We’ve gone totally decadent with our soiree-themedfashion shoot this month, with lashings of lace, brocade and appliqué. Contemporary food writer and chef Anna Barnett also serves up a vegetarian feast at her east London home (rather appropriately, a converted pub), and shares some of her favourite recipes with HFM readers.

Fancy a beautifully quirky Lulu Guinness striped clutch, worth £245? Then enter our #myHFM Instagram competition – the best snap takes the prize.

Sending you festive cheers from all of us at HFM towers!

