Lily-Rose Depp lands her 'dream' magazine cover

Lily-Rose Depp has capped off her incredibly successful year by landing her first British Vogue cover.

The 17-year-old excitedly announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, telling fans it was "a dream come true".

Sharing a glimpse at the publication's December cover, Lily-Rose wrote: "December @britishvogue cover shot by @bruce_weber!!! Thank you so much, such a dream come true! And thank you to the best team #joemckenna @aarondemey1 #didiermalige."

December @britishvogue cover shot by @bruce_weber ❤️!!! Thank you so much, such a dream come true! And thank you to the best team #joemckenna @aarondemey1 #didiermalige ❣️

Lily-Rose looks stunning on the cover, wearing a teal gown with floral corsage while lounging on a sofa and smouldering for the camera.

It has been an incredible year for Lily-Rose, who recently followed in the footsteps of her mum Vanessa Paradis by being unveiled as the face of Chanel's new fragrance.

The teenager said it was an "incredible honour" to land her second campaign for the fashion brand, and proudly shared images from the shoot with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

Her parents are evidently thrilled with her success, with proud dad Johnny Depp previously telling Entertainment Tonight that Lily-Rose was doing "a great job".

"I didn't expect that all this soon. I'm incredibly proud. She's handling it beautifully, she understands well enough that it's only whatever it is," Johnny said. She's got a good head on her shoulders. She's doing a great job. She's killing it."

The multi-talented model is also an actor, and made her debut starring opposite her father in 2014's Tusk. At the time, the director Kevin Smith opened up about their father daughter relationship, telling People magazine: "It was adorable. There's a scene in an interrogation room between the two of them and they're actually trying to out act each other and it's really cute.

"Then Lily busts out some French - because she speaks French really fluently - and just shows him up."