Michelle Keegan talks body hang-ups, me-time and her new Lipsy line

Michelle Keegan may have regularly been voted one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she has admitted she hasn't always been confident in her appearance.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of the launch of her autumn/winter Lipsy Love Michelle Keegan range, the Our Girl actress said she feels happier with her own style now than she did when she was younger.

Michelle Keegan has launched her new autumn-winter Lipsy collection

"Yes I can wear an outfit now and feel so much better than I did when I was 21, I was over critical, and had so many body hang-ups," Michelle confided. "Now I still have hang-ups but you learn to live with them, and see the positivity in things."

The HELLO! Online blogger also had some words of wisdom for girls who have the same insecurities.

"Be happy with yourself, not over critical. I know that's hard as we're all surrounded by pictures that don’t always represent what people look like. It is hard to learn to love yourself and that comes with age and experience," Michelle said. "One day you just wake up and think, you know what I don't care anymore. When you reach that point you feel so much better."

Michelle said she'd love to see Cheryl wearing one of her designs

Michelle's eye for style has seen her collaborate with Lipsy on her own hugely successful fashion line, which has proved popular with celebrities including Little Mix and Denise van Outen. Now she is working hard to ensure that her new collection is equally as popular.

"I get that feeling with every collection, I want it to do as good as the last, and for people to like it," she said. "As soon as you get the positive feedback it's great, and that also helps me for future collections."

As for who Michelle would love to see wearing her designs? "I always think Cheryl makes everything look cool. Whatever she wears, she always looks feminine, and gives everything a cool edge. I love her style," Michelle said. "I love Victoria Beckham too, and how classic she is. Whatever she wears she looks so effortlessly stylish."

Michelle recently enjoyed some downtime in Dubai with husband Mark Wright

After an incredibly busy year which has seen her work on her Lipsy collections and land high profile roles in BBC's Our Girl and new ITV drama Tina and Bobby, Michelle is looking forward to some downtime in the run up to Christmas.

"You have to make time," Michelle said. "This year has been very busy, working from January to June filming, I literally had a week off and even though I was in South Africa I was online to Lipsy getting the collection sorted…It's all about finding a balance, and now I am going to have some down time, I am really looking forward to it."

The new Lipsy Love Michelle Keegan collection is available now at www.lipsy.co.uk.