The Internet is going crazy over this shiny leg optical illusion

Shiny legs or white paint? That is the question that's dividing people around the world thanks to another optical illusion photo that has gone viral on Twitter.

"Are these legs shiny and oily or are they legs with white paint on them?" a tweet read showing a photo of a woman's legs.

On first glance, the legs look as if they have been slathered with a large amount of oil and are shiny.

are these legs shiny and oily or are they legs with white paint on them pic.twitter.com/7Z8e8F1JCZ

— kayden stephenson 🕊 (@kingkayden) 26 October 2016

However it turns out it is actually white paint that is responsible for the shiny appearance, with the pens and paints lying around a major giveaway.

The optical illusion has got Twitter users around the world talking, with many disappointed that they can no longer see the shiny legs.

"Literally looks like she slathered on baby oil… where the paint at?" another wrote: "I can't see them shiny any more…"

However not everyone could see the oily effect.

"I don't get these replies… how on earth do they look shiny or oily?! I see flat, matte white paint? They're surrounded by paint!" one user tweeted.

It turns out there's actually a scientific reason why we are unable to re-see what we originally saw.

Psychologist Tom Toppino told Metro: "When the scene is encountered again, sensory cues will again identify high information areas, but this time the prior knowledge needed to complete the perceptual act is readily available, and the perceptual interpretation is achieved in a way that seems automatic and perhaps inevitable."

In short, once we know the truth, it can't usually be undone.

What do you think?