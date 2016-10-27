Cara Delevingne's ex St. Vincent makes first public appearance with Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart and St. Vincent appeared to confirm romance rumours when they attended a party together in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The pair made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended the CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea event at the Chateau Marmont.

St. Vincent and Kristen Stewart made their first public appearance together

Kristen showcased her androgynous style in a black tailored blazer and 3.1 Philip Lim houndstooth jogger style trousers with patent loafers. The Twilight star slicked her blonde hair back off her face and completed the look with black sunglasses.

Meanwhile St. Vincent – real name Annie Clark – donned a cropped checked jacket with wide leg trousers, and appeared to show some affection to her new girlfriend by linking arms with her as they watched the show.

The pair have been rumoured to be dating for weeks

Kristen and Annie were among a number of stylish celebrities at the event, including Katy Perry and Emma Stone, along with Kristen's Twilight co-star Nikki Reed.

It marked the first high profile appearance the pair have made together since sparking rumours that they were dating at the beginning of October.

Rumours first began when the pair were seen at the premiere of Kristen's film Certain Women at New York Film Festival, before being spotted strolling around the city together the following day.

St. Vincent split from Cara Delevingne in September

The new relationship comes just weeks after St. Vincent and Cara ended their 18-month relationship, with sources saying that the long-distance became "too much" but they intended to "remain pals".

Meanwhile Kristen has not been seen with her on-off girlfriend Alicia Cargile since August, although she never confirmed a split. A few months ago the actress revealed her love for Alicia, telling ELLE: "Right now I'm just really in love with my girlfriend. We've broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, 'Finally, I can feel again.'"