This bride let her 15 bridesmaids choose their own dresses – see the stunning results!

Choosing bridesmaids can be difficult – narrowing down your nearest and dearest to just a handful is often tricky!

So this bride decided to have all of her best friends by her side on her wedding day, ending up with a staggering 15 bridesmaids.

The wedding party made for quite the stunning photograph!

What's even more incredible is that she asked the bridesmaids to all choose their own dresses, simply giving them a short brief.

"I had asked that they all select their own dresses with the direction that they should be pale, romantic, and floral," bride Annabelle Caufman told Vogue.

The bridesmaids were allowed to pick their own dresses

"I wanted everyone's individual style to come through, and for my friends to feel beautiful and like themselves."

The result was a stunning mix of beautiful prints and florals in all different styles of dresses. MAJOR #weddinginspo right here.

The bride herself