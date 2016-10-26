You HAVE to see Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid singing Justin Bieber's 'Baby'!

Scroll down for video...

Kendall Jenner just made her pop star pal Justin Bieber proud! The model did a recital of his hit song Baby in a fun new video from W Magazine.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star read out the lyrics of the tune to the camera, laughing as she performed.

The models showed off their fun side in the short video

Also starring in the fun video was Kendall's BFF Gigi Hadid. The daughter of Yolanda Foster took a less serious approach to her task, choosing instead to belt out the lyrics.

Gigi impressed with her singing skills, but she was nervous about performing. "Guys, this is scary!" she exclaimed before beginning.

The video of Gigi came as news broke that she has made her first foray into fashion design, creating a boot exclusively for Stuart Weitzman.

The high-heeled combat 'Gigi' bootie is a reflection of the supermodel's own style. In celebration of the new shoe, that comes in three styles, the avid boxer stars in a short film shot by James Franco. The Maybelline model stepped into the boxing ring at Brooklyn's iconic Gleason's Gym wearing the copper glass metallic version.

Gigi has created a boot for Stuart Weitzman

The fashion house took to their Instagram to introduce the world to the footwear, which was created to help build schools with the Pencils of Promise organization.

To capture her "power, agility and gracefulness," Martin Solveig and Tkay Maidza's upbeat track Do It Right was added.



