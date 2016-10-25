'I need to be in top physical condition': Stella Maxwell on getting ready for the Victoria's Secret show

The Victoria's Secret show is just around the corner! And while Paris prepares for the inevitable explosion of glitter, the angels are getting ready to strut their stuff on the world's biggest catwalk.

Recently appointed angel Stella Maxwell is already gearing up. "Being an angel means being prepared all of the time! Of course, as the show gets closer and closer, we all have to up our training and be a bit stricter with our routines," she told Vogue.

Stella is already gearing up for the show

"You know everyone will be watching, so it's a good idea to start putting in the extra effort sooner rather than later. Personally, I do a combination of cardio work and meditation as I need to be in top physical condition with a clear head to focus."

Stella is the global ambassador of beauty giant Max Factor, who has just announced its partnership with the Victoria's Secret show.

The star recently received her angel wings

"As Max Factor's newest ambassador and a Victoria's Secret angel, I'm super excited about this partnership. Both brands empower and transform women to capture their true essence and beauty. I'm grateful to be part of that journey and can't wait to see what beauty looks the Max Factor make-up team brings backstage," she told Vogue.

The brand's new False Lash Epic mascara is the official mascara for the show

"It's an honour to be a spokesmodel for a brand that has such a rich heritage defined by artistry and expertise. I've always loved experimenting with make-up, I remember being a young girl and stealing Max Factor products from my older sister."

When asked by her top beauty advice by the publication, Stella named confidence as key. "Be confident in who you are and how you look by embracing your individuality," she said.

"Treat your body with love and care. Do whatever it is that makes you feel beautiful, whether that's a few lashings of mascara before leaving the house or going to a yoga class."



