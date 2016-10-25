Gigi Hadid shows her toned physique in Tommy Hilfiger lingerie campaign

If there was any ever doubt as to why Gigi Hadid is one of the most sought after models in the world, they've been put to rest by her latest campaign.

The 21-year-old is the face of Tommy Hilfiger's lingerie collection, and shows off her toned physique in a photo which sees her sitting in front of a red wall while wearing a black bra and matching briefs.

Gigi Hadid stars in the new campaign for Tommy Hilfiger lingerie

Clearly pleased with the results, Gigi shared the campaign photo on her Instagram account, captioned simply with a smiley face.

Unsurprisingly the shot proved popular with Gigi's fans, clocking up over half a million likes and thousands of comments, including one from her mum Yolanda Hadid, who wrote: "Miss you already."

Gigi's latest campaign comes just weeks after her capsule collection for Tommy Hilfiger launched in stores. The model has been promoting the Tommy x Gigi line over the past few weeks with trips to Dubai, Shanghai and Tokyo, and said it felt "like a dream" to have worked with the designer.

The model recently launched a capsule collection with the brand

"I never thought I would be asked to design a capsule collection, so it still feels like a dream that Tommy approached me to collaborate," Gigi said when the collection was announced. "His company is one that I genuinely love and have been a fan of for my entire life, and Tommy is the easiest, most fun person to work with."

And it seems Gigi's fashion connections have inspired her boyfriend Zayn too, who was recently revealed to be teaming up with Donatella Versace's diffusion line Versus to curate a Zayn x Versus capsule collection in 2017.

Gigi's boyfriend Zayn is also set to launch his own fashion collection

Speaking about the collaboration, creative director Donatella Versace admitted she had become a fan of Zayn's after meeting him when he started dating Gigi.

"He impressed me very much – he was so mature, so thoughtful, treated her like such a gentleman," Donatella said. "They are very nice young people, a lovely couple, in fact. And then he told me how much he loved fashion. It was then I knew he was the right face for what I had in mind.

"Many celebrities do clothing lines that just aren't relevant. This one? It will be. He's smart to do it with me."