Pack your bags! The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place in Paris for the first time ever, it was announced on Monday.

The lingerie brand revealed the exciting news with a teaser video on YouTube, showing the models receiving text messages telling them to pack their bags before being told they'll be travelling to the City of Love for the 2016 show.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is confirmed to take place in Paris

A further Instagram post explained: "For the 1st time ever, the #VSFashionShow will be filmed in PARIS! Watch it on @cbstv Dec. 5."

Now that the venue has been confirmed we should start to get more answers about this year's show including which guest performers will be taking to the runway alongside the gorgeous models.

It has already been speculated that Rihanna will perform after dropping out of the show last year, while it is highly likely that Joe Jonas' band DNCE will also join the line-up after the Victoria's Secret Angels recently starred in their new Body Moves music video.

The show will air on TV on 5 December

We'll also be looking forward to seeing if Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walk again after making their debut in the show last year, as well as seeing which Angel lands the chance to wear the multi-million pound Fantasy Bra.

While Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel are unlikely to walk in the show due to recently becoming mothers for the first time, the other Victoria's Secret veterans including Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio will definitely star in the show.

They will join Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Taylor Hill, Josephine Skriver and Martha Hunt, plus Lais Ribiero, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio and Stella Maxwell.

We can't wait!