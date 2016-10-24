Miranda Kerr talks marrying her 'soulmate' Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr has admitted she was shocked when her boyfriend of one year – Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel – proposed to her in the summer.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel opened up about their engagement in an interview with Female First, and revealed she is planning to wed the tech mogul in 2017.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Miranda Kerr has admitted she was surprised when Evan Spiegel proposed

"Was I expecting it? Absolutely not. He said to me, 'Miranda, I'm telling you now, this is the first and last time I'm going to kneel down in front of you,'" Miranda confided. "I was terribly nervous and emotional, trembling with happiness."

While Miranda said she and Evan will marry next year, she kept quiet about any further plans for their big day. However she did open up about the bond Evan has forged with her five-year-old son Flynn, whose father is her former husband Orlando Bloom.

"They adore each other," Miranda said of Flynn and Evan's relationship. "At first I was very careful as I wanted to be certain our relationship was serious. Now I love to watch them playing together."

The couple are planning to tie the knot in 2017

It is not the first time Miranda has opened up about her relationship; speaking to Paris Match magazine, the 33-year-old described Evan as her "soulmate".

"We spend hours talking about everything," she said. "He listens to me and he understands me. He works very hard and he's proud that I've started my own business. He gives me tons of advice. He's my soulmate."

The pair first met at a work dinner for Louis Vuitton in 2014, but didn't make their official debut as a couple until June 2014. An overjoyed Miranda announced their engagement just over a year later in July – on Snapchat, of course.

Sharing a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring with a sweet filter which read "Marry me", Miranda simply wrote: "I said yes!!!"