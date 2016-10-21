Richard Nicoll dies from a suspected heart attack aged 39

Richard Nicoll has passed away at the age of 39, it has been confirmed. The fashion designer is believed to have died from a heart attack during the early hours of Friday morning.

An ambulance was reportedly called to his apartment in Sydney, Australia, but he later died at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Richard Nicoll has passed away from a suspected heart attack

The 39-year-old, who grew up in Australia, has spent the past year working as a consultant for various Australian brands and served as a judge for the International Woolmark Prize's Australia and New Zealand regional final in July.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Richard was a regular on the London fashion scene after founding his eponymous fashion label, which he closed in 2015.

He had since taken on a role as creative director at Jack Wills, and had most recently taken a creative director role at Adidas in Germany, where he was due to start work in January.

After the sad news of his death was confirmed, many of Richard's friends and peers took to social media to share their condolences.

"Such sad news about Richard Nicoll, I met him way back when he was at Central Saint Martins, a beautiful soul. Thinking of his loved ones," Emma Bunton tweeted.