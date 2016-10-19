Khloé Kardashian flaunts her slim figure at launch of her new denim brand

Khloé Kardashian pulled out all the stops for the launch of her new denim brand, Good American, on Tuesday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wowed in a sheer lace body teamed with light wash super skinny jeans from her new collection. Showing off her slimmed down physique to perfection, Khloé accessorised the look with fluffy sandals, beaded chokers and wet-look wavy hair.

Khloé Kardashian launched her new denim collection in Los Angeles

Khloé has collaborated with British businesswoman Emma Grede on the collection, which features a range of denim styles for women from US sizes 0 to 24. She has been promoting the line on social media for several weeks, with her sister Kylie Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods both stepping out in the collection.

While Kylie was unable to attend the launch, hosted at The Grove in Los Angeles, Khloé was supported by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and mum Kris Jenner at the event.

Sharing a photo of the trio along with make-up artist Joyce Bonelli and Kim Kardashian's assistant Stephanie Sheppard, Khloé wrote: "Forever goals."

The reality TV star was supported by her mum Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian

The 31-year-old also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the launch on Instagram, adding the caption: "I'm so thankful and beyond overwhelmed by this love and support of tonight! This is just the beginning. God, thank you for my family and friends! Life is but a dream!"

Khloé and her family have been keeping a low profile since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris at the beginning of October. Speaking during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Khloé admitted that the incident had been a "wake-up call" to the family, and said that Kim had been struggling following the robbery.

"I mean, it's incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we'll get through it together and we do appreciate all of your guys' love and support and it will take time," Khloé told Ellen.

"You know it was horrible what happened to her."