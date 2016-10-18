Win a £245 Lulu Guinness clutch!

by hellofashion.com /

We've teamed up with Lulu Guinness, queen of the statement clutch, to offer you an exclusive competition!

You can get your hands on this quirky striped clutch – worth £245 – by entering into our #myHFM Instagram competition.

Simply show us the contents of your make-up with an Instagram snap, tag @Hellofashion_uk and use the #myHFM hashtag.

The competition will close 11 November and we will pick one winner – the best snap takes the prize!

If you are having trouble finding HELLO! Fashion Monthly click here, enter your postcode and a list of stockists near you will appear. If you still cannot find a copy please give us a call on 02076678700. Click here to download HFM on Android and here to download it on iTunes.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below