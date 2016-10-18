Victoria Beckham: 'Harper has a better social life than I do!'

Harper Beckham may only be five years old, but mum Victoria has revealed that the tot has a better social life than she does!

Speaking to Vogue Australia, the fashion designer revealed Harper has made lots of friends in school.

Harper has proved a big hit in school

"[Harper] works very hard at school and is very sociable, so has a lot of friends," said Victoria.

"She has a better social life than I do!"

Victoria opened up about her other children, three songs Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz.

The tot is pictured here with her dad David in August

"My children are all very happy and that's the most crucial thing – they are happy, confident and secure in themselves."

The former Spice Girl also spoke about her 'incredibly supportive' husband David.

"It is difficult to maintain it all in terms of being a wife, mother and businesswoman leading a brand," she said.

David shared a video of Harper dancing to Justin Bieber

"But I have a great team and I have a husband who is incredibly supportive."

David uploaded an adorable video of Harper at the weekend. The family were watching Justin Bieber in concert and David shared a clip of the youngest oof the Beckham clan swaying along to the heartthrob's hit Life is Worth Living.