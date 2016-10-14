Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the one thing she regrets about her wedding

Sarah Jessica Parker has been happily married to husband Matthew Broderick for almost 20 years, but she has admitted there is one thing she would change about their big day – her wedding dress.

The Sex and the City star defied tradition by wearing a black Morgane Le Fay dress for her wedding, something she says she now regrets.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a black dress for her wedding day

Speaking during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actress explained to host Andy Cohen why she really wore a black bridal gown.

"Oh, I wish it was because I was badass," she said. "I was just too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress. There was a store that I liked that I knew, and I just went and got whatever they had hanging."

If she were to choose again, Sarah says she would "do it differently".

It is not the first time Sarah has reflected on her choice of wedding dress. Speaking to Martha Stewart Weddings in 2015, she said she would favour a more traditional look.

The actress is married to Matthew Broderick

"If I were getting married today, I'd likely wear cream, just to have that bridal experience," Sarah said. "Now I would want my dress to have an Oscar de la Renta feel, pockets below the waist, a very fitted bodice, a huge skirt, in taffeta or duchesse satin. That silhouette appeals to me because it's old-fashioned yet can look very modern."

Sarah is currently promoting her new television show Divorce, and recently announced another exciting project – the release of her new collection of little black dresses at Bloomingdales.

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers at the end of September, Sarah posted a video of herself wearing one of her designs that she has been "practically living in" – a full-skirted midi with open backed detail.

"Well folks, I've teased you long enough. It's time for the big reveal. Introducing: the SJP LBD. A new collection of Little Black Dresses designed by me, all made proudly in the USA," Sarah Jessica captioned the post.