Taylor Swift headed out for another night in New York on Thursday – and she had quite the posse with her. The Bad Blood singer rounded up her squad for a girls' dinner, with the guest list including stars from the worlds of fashion, music and sport.

Leading the group, Taylor was dressed for autumn in a rust coloured cropped jumper paired with black skinny jeans, Ralph Lauren boots and a slick of red lipstick. She chatted to tennis champion Serena Williams, while friends including Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz and Lily Donaldson followed closely behind.

Taylor Swift headed out in New York with her squad

Joining the star-studded group were Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, Suki Waterhouse and Cara Delevingne.

It was the second night in a row that many of the group had hit the town together; on Wednesday Taylor was joined by pals including Martha Hunt, Lorde and Lily Aldridge for dinner before going to see a Kings of Leon concert.

Suki shared a photo of the group together in co-ordinating dark ensembles on Instagram, writing: "I'm the jumper gnome among the gazelles."

Lily Donaldson and Cara Delevingne joined the group

Taylor has been spending lots of time with Cara, Suki and her other close friends in the wake of her split from Tom Hiddleston, who she broke up with in September after a three month romance.

Cara is also going through a break-up after her 18-month relationship with St. Vincent came to an end in September. The musician has since been linked to Kristen Stewart after being spotted out in New York together on a few different occasions, but none of the stars have commented on the dating rumours.

The group had attended a Kings of Leon concert together on Wednesday

However Cara appeared to give a hint about how she was feeling about her break-up when she shared a quote on her Instagram page at the weekend.

The quote read: "The biggest lesson I've learned this year is that no one is really your friend, or truly loves you, until they've seen every dark shadow inside you, and stayed."