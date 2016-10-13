Bravo, Missguided! The online retailer just released their Autumn/Winter plus-size campaign starring gorgeous model Barbara Ferreira – and there wasn't a single scrap of retouching involved.

The stunning photos show the 19-year-old, who is known on social media as 'Barbie', rocking the brand's latest offerings without any Photoshop.

Barbie is the brand's new face

"I loved working with Missguided on this new campaign," said Barbara in a statement.

"The clothes are a statement, and anyone can have access to this collection. Missguided doesn't exclude anyone's beauty and they provide a range that isn't like anything else. The clothes are fearless and just in a few extra sizes. The collection can let you be a badass bitch without an asterisk of label."

The 19-year-old is completely unretouched in the shots

Amazing. Exactly what the industry needed, the Missguided+ collection includes trend-led, stylish and sexy pieces any woman of any size would want in their wardrobe.

The brand first worked with Barbie back in 2015. The social media star's Instagram account shows a glimpse into the gorgeous teenager's life.

Barbie is signed with Wilhelmina models

While she exudes confidence in her shots and during interviews, it took Barbie a while to feel comfortable in her own skin.

"I've always struggled a ton with my body image, and I wanted to help other people not feel so ashamed about themselves. It's a completely unnecessary part of everyday life," she told Glamour.

"I don't follow anyone [on social media] who I think is trying to sell the dream that everything is perfect."

We have a new Insta-girl crush.



