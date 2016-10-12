Here's how to get your hands on some fun Justin Bieber merchandise

Justin's legion of faithful fans – aka Beliebers – can incorporate the singer into every aspect of their lives thanks to a newly launched collection with Claire's.

The retailer is selling a range of merchandise for the heartthrob's Purpose tour, including mugs, phone cases, pillows and beach towels.

So if you haven't managed to get tickets for the tour, you can pop into Claire's (or go online) and get your hands on some fun merch.

"We're hugely excited to be working with Justin Bieber on this creative and fun merchandise collection," says Hind Palmer, Claire's Global Brand Communications & PR Director.

"All your must-haves, getting you concert-ready and in the best Bieber mood."

Our favourite picks are: the black beanie emblazoned with JB (understated), the 'What do you mean?' card holder (tube journeys just got a bit more fun) and the cushion bearing a close-up of Justin's (very lovely) face.