The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, looked elegant as she marked World Mental Health Day at a special Heads Together event in London on Monday.

Kate wore a pretty pink rose print dress Kate Spade ~New York dress for the event, which she attended with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge marked World Mental Health Day on Monday

The Duchess styled the long-sleeved silk dress with her Gianvito Rossi Praline suede pointed court shoes and a matching clutch bag. The 34-year-old wore her hair in a glossy blow dry and completed the look with natural make-up.

Kate's Encore Rose dress, which features a button up fastening and neck tie detail, is no longer available on the Kate Spade website, although it is still available for £428 on Nordstrom.

The royals made the joint appearance to focus on the importance of "psychological and metal health first aid for all".

The Duchess wore a Kate Spade dress for the engagement

They started their day at County Hall, where they spoke at a reception with the charities that are a part of the Heads Together campaign, and talked to people who have received help from a relative, colleague or friend in crucial moments in their lives and the person who provided that support.

Following the reception, the royals took a spin on the London Eye on Southbank, where they were joined by a group of people who shared their own mental health first aid experiences.

Kate's dress is available on Nordstrom

Later on Monday the structure will be lit up in purple in support of World Mental Health Day, joining other buildings around the world that will be doing the same and connecting Heads Together with the worldwide movement to end stigma around mental health.

The outing marked Kate's first public appearance since the end of the family's royal tour of Canada. The Duke and Duchess will carry out another joint engagement on Friday, when they visit Manchester to visit a hospice opened by William's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1991.