UGG announces collaboration with Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung has teamed up with UGG for its first ever creative brand partnership to honour the iconic classic boot and celebrate the launch of the Classic 2.0 boot.

But rather than starring in the campaign, Alexa showcased her creative talent behind-the-scenes, in the role of Art Director. The fashion icon oversaw the entire shoot from concept to creation, focusing on showcasing the Classic boot in a contemporary way.

Set in New York, the series of portraits shows a group of women within the creative industry who are celebrated for their individual style, have a strong sense of self and have a close bond with Alexa.

Each portrait was shot by photographer Ben Rayner who has previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger, ASAP Rocky, Mo and Dev Hynes. Stylist Stella Greenspan, formerly Grace Coddington’s assistant, worked alongside Alexa with Blake Erik and Charlotte Day styling hair and make-up respectively.

Alexa's friends star in the campaign images

Speaking about the campaign, Alexa said: "I loved art directing for UGG as it gave me the opportunity to work alongside and marry together some of the people in my life I find most inspiring with a team of talented pals to capture both their spirit and the easy going nature of the brand."

In turn UGG's senior director of global PR Alice Hampton said that Alexa's "iconic perspective and creative aesthetic" made her the "perfect partner" to showcase the new Classic boot in a modern way.

Alexa's new role with UGG follows the announcement earlier this year that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was the brand's first ever women's ambassador. The supermodel stars in the autumn/winter campaign, and shows the versatility of UGGs by wearing them with a number of different all-black ensembles.